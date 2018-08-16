Bayer says conditions for beginning Monsanto integration fulfilled

Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) says it can begin the integration of Monsanto into its organization as the antitrust-related sale of certain Crop Science assets has been completed, fulfilling final requirements by the U.S. Department of Justice.

One of the DoJ requirements was that Bayer and Monsanto remain separate companies and continue to operate separately until completion of divestments to BASF, which the company says has now taken place.

Bayer also reiterates last week’s jury verdict for Monsanto to pay damages in a U.S. lawsuit over alleged links between its Roundup weedkiller and cancer was "at odds with the weight of scientific evidence, decades of real world experience and the conclusions of regulators around the world that all confirm glyphosate is safe and does not cause non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma."