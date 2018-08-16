Iovance updates on TIL collaborations

Iovance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) announces updates to its collaborations investigating the use of tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL) in a range of cancers.

MD Anderson: The first participant has been dosed with LN-145 in a Phase 2 study in patients with soft tissue sarcoma, osteosarcoma and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. The enrollment target is 54. A second study will commence shortly assessing TIL combined with urelumab, Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) CD137-targeting monoclonal antibody, as a co-stimulatory agent.

Moffitt Cancer Center: Preliminary data from investigator-sponsored study evaluating TIL + BMY's OPDIVO (nivolumab) in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) will be presented at the World Conference on Lung Cancer in Toronto on September 24.