Tesla today: Solar deal revised, Model 3 buzz, SEC deal?

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has backed away from an agreement to buy all the output from a solar factory it operates with Panasonic. The Japanese company is now selling solar modules to other panel makers after the exclusivity contract for the Buffalo plant was revised, according to Nikkei.

Wall Street: Bernstein lifts its price target to Tesla to $325 from $265, but sees less than a 50% probability that the Tesla go-private deal goes through. Evercore ISI is positive on the EV automaker after a factory visit, expressing confidence that Tesla is on the way to producing 5K to 6K Model 3 cars a week and could hit a pace of 7K to 8K per week with "very little" extra capex spending.

SEC watch: Legal experts tell Wired that a quick deal and small fine over disclosures could be a win-win for Tesla and the regulatory agency. The company could put the issue behind it, while the SEC would be able to avoid a paper-intensive case of trying to prove Musk's intent with his tweets.