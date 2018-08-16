MSG -1.9% after sports revenue lightens in Q4 beat

Madison Square Garden (NASDAQ:MSG) is down 1.9% premarket after turning in a narrower loss than expected in fiscal Q4 earnings where sports revenue was lighter than consensus.

Revenues rose 4%, and operating loss narrowed to $45.4M from a year-ago $92.5M on a GAAP basis.

“We had a solid fiscal 2018, driven by the performance of our bookings business, the Christmas Spectacular and sponsorships," says CEO/Chairman Jim Dolan.

Revenue by segment: MSG Entertainment, $185.6M (up 47%); MSG Sports, $132.5M (down 26%).

Operating income by segment: MSG Entertainment, -$0.4M; MSG Sports, $4.5M (down 54%).

Conference call to come at 10 a.m. ET.

