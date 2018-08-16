National American University up 4.1% post Q4 results

National American University (NAUH) reports Q4 revenue decrease of 13.6% Y/Y to $19.14M, the decrease was primarily due to decrease in enrollment, which was partially offset by the new NAU Tuition Advantage plan.

Academic tuition revenue was $17.3M & auxiliary revenue was $0.96M.

Educational services expense decreased to $6.6M or 36.2% of total academic segment revenue.

SG&A expenses also decreased to $11.6M or 60.3% of total revenue, the decrease was a direct result of the Company’s cost-cutting initiatives.

Adjusted LBITDA, which excludes loss on disposition of property was 0.95M (-29.1% Y/Y).

Student enrollment for the spring 2018 term was 5,648 students (-15.7% Y/Y) & credit hours during the spring term 53,227 (-13.8% Y/Y).

Cash & equivalents declined 67% Y/Y to $5.3M due to expenditures related to lease terminations, operating loss, dividends, and the Henley-Putnam University asset purchase transaction.

Previously: National American University reports Q4 results (Aug. 15)