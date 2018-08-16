Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Coronis with CJ International Italy

Diana Shipping (DSX +1.7% ) announced it has entered into a time charter contract with CJ International Italy Societa Per Azioni for one of its Panamax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Coronis, for a period of 12-15 months. The charter commenced on August 11, 2018.

The gross charter rate is $8,300 per day for the first 60 days and $11,300 per day for the balance period.

This employment is anticipated to generate ~$3.89M of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.