Oppenheimer positive on Six Flags Entertainment

Oppenheimer says management at Six Flags Entertainment (SIX +0.5% ) continues to find creative ways to grow revenue.

The analyst team notes that the Chicago Park site will introduce a Holiday in the Park concept this year, which will extend the operating season until January and provide 20 additional operating days. Meanwhile, the Magic Mountain property moved to a year-round calendar to add another 35 days to Q4. Also in the Q3 mix, the Mexican water park will recoup the 15 days lost from last year’s earthquake.

Oppenheimer has an Outperform rating on SIX and price target of $80.