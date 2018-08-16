ADM strengthens global footprint with acquisition of Brazilian oilseeds facilities

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM +0.9% ) announced it has reached an agreement to purchase certain assets of Brazil-based Algar Agro, including oilseeds processing facilities in Uberlândia and Porto Franco.

Under the terms of the deal, ADM will become owner of integrated crush and oil refining/bottling facilities in Uberlândia and Porto Franco.

ADM will also gain access to an extensive network of origination and storage silos throughout northeastern and southeastern Brazil.

Addition of Algar Agro plants in Uberlândia and Porto Franco enhances ADM’s position in important Brazilian meal and bottled oil markets.

The deal is expected to close by the end of the year.