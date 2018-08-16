Sinking feeling at J.C. Penney

Shares of J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) are down 27.4% to an all-time low of $1.76 following a weak earnings report.

The department store operator reported a larger-than-anticipated Q2 loss and warned of even larger losses down the road.

"Inventory receipts continued to outpace total sales performance this quarter due to prior purchase commitments," noted the company about why markdowns were so elevated in Q2.

Naturally, the dismal report is creating some waves in the sector, even with the broad retail sector riding higher after strong Walmart earnings.

On watch: Kohl's (KSS -1.1% ), Macy's (M +1% ), Nordstrom (JWN -0.8% ), Sears Holdings (SHLD -5% ).

Previously: J.C. Penney dips 23% on earnings miss and reduced FY2018 earnings outlook (Aug. 16)