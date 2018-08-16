Taubman Centers bets on high-end offerings to revitalize malls

Taubman Centers (TCO +0.1% ) is investing in design, technology, big-data tools and services appealing to high-end customers in along with reworking the store mix at its malls against a retail industry backdrop of record store closings, bankruptcies, and ecommerce, the Wall Street Journal reports.

It's spending $500M on revamping Beverly Central in Los Angeles, adding personal shoppers, a concierge service, and a chef-curated food hall; and the mall's store mix isn't focused on department stores.

"The basis of our plan was everything but department stores," says Chief Operating Officer William S. Taubman.

The Beverly Center also caters to Asian tourists. "Every Chinese student who arrives in L.A. for university gets a welcome package from Beverly with special benefits and an invitation to come see us and have a concierge to help them," Taubman says.

Previously: Taubman Centers boosts 2018 NOI guidance, narrows adjusted FFO range (July 30)

Previously: Taubman Centers holders elect activist investor Jonathan Litt to board (May 31)