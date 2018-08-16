Stocks rebound as China trade talks reportedly to resume; Walmart +9%

Stocks are off to a bullish start following reports that the U.S. and China will resume trade talks in late August, the first official talks since negotiations broke down two months ago; Dow +1.2% , S&P and Nasdaq both +0.7% .

Sentiment also gets a boost from a blowout quarter at Walmart ( +9.6% ), which reported strong quarterly earnings amid its biggest jump in U.S. sales in a decade and raised guidance for the fiscal year.

European bourses are higher, with U.K.'s FTSE +0.6% , France's CAC +0.5% and Germany's DAX +0.2% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.1% and China's Shanghai Composite -0.7% .

In other earnings news, Cisco Systems +3.4% after reporting upbeat earnings and guidance, but J.C. Penney -24.4% following disappointing results and guidance.

Walmart's results help lift the consumer staples sector ( +1.2% ), and the industrial sector ( +1% ) also is outperforming; the only negative sector so far is utilities ( -0.2% ).

U.S. Treasury prices give back a piece of yesterday's rally, sending yields higher across the curve, with the benchmark 10-year yield adding 2 bps to 2.87%.

The U.S. Dollar Index -0.1% at 96.47, slipping a bit from a 13-month high.

WTI crude futures +0.1% at $65.08/bbl after hitting a two-month low yesterday.

Still ahead: EIA natural gas inventory