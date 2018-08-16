Zealand Pharma H1 revenues down 71%, royalty revenues up 60%

Ultra-thinly traded Zealand Pharma (ZEAL +6.1% ) is up early in the session, albeit on turnover of only 800 shares, on the heels of its H1 report.

Revenue was down 71% to $3.9M due mainly to a milestone payment earned last year when Suliqua (insulin glargine/lixisenatide) was approved in Europe. Royalty revenue (Suliqua) up 60%.

Key future events:

September: Initiation of Phase 3 study of glepaglutide in short bowel syndrome. Results expected from Phase 3 study of HypoPal rescue pen. Initiation of Phase 3 study of dasiglucagon in congenital hyperinsulinism.

2018 guidance: Operating expenses: $76M - 80M.