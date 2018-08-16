Oracle wins permanent injunction against Rimini Street

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) wins a permanent injunction against Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) banning it from reproducing, preparing derivative works from, or distributing Oracle software to others or to access source code for that software for testing or development.

Oracle was awarded nearly $30M in attorney fees in the latest stage of the eight-year legal battle that began with Oracle claiming Rimini engaged in “massive theft” through illegal access to Oracle’s tech support websites.

Read yesterday’s injunction here.

Oracle shares are up 0.8% to $48.22.