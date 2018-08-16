LSI Industries reports mixed Q4 results

LSI Industries (LYTS +6.7% ) reports Q4 net sales of $83.41M (flat Y/Y), with Graphics sales increase 33.4% to $21.9M, offset by 8.2% decline in Lighting segment sales to $61.5M.

Gross margin decline 140bps, impacted primarily by volume/mix, and low margins on initial pilot runs for several new products and solutions

Adj. operating margin improved marginally by ~40bps to 1.25%; however net income margin compressed 38bps to 0.58%.

The deregulation of the Mexico Petroleum industry generated incremental business, and positions the company well for future opportunities in the region.

