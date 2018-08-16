Genco Shipping adds two new vessels, enters loan to cut finance costs

Genco Shipping (GNK +0.6% ) says it has taken delivery of two 2015-built 180K dwt Capesize vessels and enters a five-year loan that will lower its finance costs.

The company says the Genco Endeavour and Genco Resolute are the second and third of six vessels to be delivered as part of recent deals to acquire six high specification, fuel efficient Capesize and Ultramax vessels.

Combined with the recent or expected sale of three older vessels, GNK expects the new vessels will cut the average age of its fleet by more than one year and increase overall carrying capacity to ~5.4M dwt.

GNK expects borrowings under the new $108M credit facility, combined with borrowings under its $460M credit facility closed in June, will lower its weighted average cost of debt by 100 bps compared to its previous loan structure.