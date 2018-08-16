Provision renews agreement with PharMark to deliver advertising sales

Provision Interactive Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Provision Holding, Inc. (OTCQB:PVHO) announces that its Ohio-based partner PharMark, Inc. has signed a new agreement to administer local and regional advertising with Provision’s proprietary 3D holographic displays.

Curt Thornton, Chief Operating Officer of Provision, says, “We are thrilled to continue our momentum working with PharMark to distribute a large quantity of local advertising into new markets through our interactive kiosks. This landscape will allow PharMark’s clients to reach consumers in a unique, highly visual way that boosts advertising revenue and leverages local companies as leading advertisers among competitors.”