Elbit Systems down 6% post Q2 results

Elbit Systems (ESLT -6.5% ) reported Q2 revenue growth of 9% Y/Y to $892.17M. Segment revenues: Airborne systems $367.3M (+21.4% Y/Y); C4ISR systems $287.9M (+8.1% Y/Y); Land systems $142.1M (+7.8% Y/Y); Electro-optic systems $66.8M (-28.3% Y/Y) and others $28.1M (+15.2% Y/Y).

Revenue by geography: Israel $166.3M (-0.8% Y/Y); North America $252.5M (+20.9% Y/Y); Europe $162.9M (-17.8% Y/Y); Asia-Pacific $190.4M (+17% Y/Y); Latin America $50.8M (-13.3% Y/Y) and Other countries $69.3M (+296% Y/Y).

Q2 Gross margin declined by 160 bps to 28%; operating margin improved by 333 bps to 12.5% and adj. operating margin declined by 190 bps to 8.2%.

Q2 Expenses: R&D $76.55M (+14.4% Y/Y); marketing & selling $69.95M (+5.5% Y/Y) and G&A $37.05M (+10/1% Y/Y).

Total backlog was $8.06B (+10% Y/Y) as of June 30, 2018, with ~74% attributed to orders from outside of Israel.

Net cash used in operating activities was $1.14M, compared to net cash provided $2.67M a year ago.

Company had cash and cash equivalents of $186.98M, as of June 30, 2018.

