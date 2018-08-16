Aegean Marine Petroleum +18% as Mercuria takes 30% stake

Aegean Marine Petroleum (ANW +17.8% ) explodes higher after commodities trader Mercuria agrees to acquire 30% of the company in return for providing $1B in credit facilities plus $30M in cash.

Mercuria will receive new shares in ANW equivalent to 30% of its common shares, in return for giving ANW $30M and setting up two revolving credit facilities - one of $250M and another of $750M - and will become ANW’s sole credit provider, with the companies saying they will explore a broader strategic partnership.

ANW also agrees to appoint David Gallagher, Mercuria’s Global Head of Structuring and Origination, to its board.