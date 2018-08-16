Deluxe Corporation's (DLX +0.3% ) subsidiary WAUSAU Financial Systems acquires remittance processing business of First Data Corporation (FDC +1% ) for $93M

The acquired business is a part of Deluxe's Treasury Management Solutions, and provides a suite of services across payment types.

DLX expects the acquisition to deliver revenue of ~$10M and $19M in Q3 and Q4 respectively, as well as be slightly dilutive to FY18 EPS.

The company says that Q3 and FY18 revenue guidance will be lower than previously communicated by $7M due to the timing of the acquisition closure.