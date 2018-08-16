Bloomberg: Midstates Petroleum in talks to buy assets from SandRidge

Midstates Petroleum (MPO +1.4% ) is in talks to buy SandRidge Energy’s (SD +2.7% ) Mississippi and Oklahoma operations, and a deal could be reached by the end of the monthafter setting out to acquire the entire company earlier this year, Bloomberg reports.

SD has been exploring strategic options since June following Carl Icahn’s successful campaign to win control of its board, and said it entered into confidentiality agreements with 26 potential buyers - including MPO - for all or some of its assets.

Earlier this year, SD rejected an offer from MPO to acquire the entire company in a stock-for-stock deal, citing different opinions of MPO's proven oil and gas reserves.