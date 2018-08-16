Chinese internet stocks move after JD.com and 58.com earnings

Chinese internet information and internet-related stocks are moving after JD.com (JD +1.2% ) reported a mixed Q2 with downside guide, 58.com (WUBA +12.1% ) reported Q2 beats and upside guidance, and Uxin (UXIN +6.7% ) was initiated at Buy.

On the move: Alibaba (BABA +3.1% ), Weibo (WB +3.2% ), YY (YY -0.7% ), Moxian (MOXC -0.7% ), Phoenix New Media (FENG +3.6% ), Fang Holdings (SFUN +2.6% ), Baidu (BIDU +3.3% ), ChinaCache (CCIH +3.5% ), AutoHome (ATHM +0.7% ), Jiangpu Technology (JT +5.8% ), Sogou (SOGO +6.4% ), JMU Limited (JMU +52.4% ), Sohu (SOHU +3.5% ), Bilibili (BILI +2.4% ), Changyou (CYOU +2.5% ).

