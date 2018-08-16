Chinese internet stocks move after JD.com and 58.com earnings

Chinese internet information and internet-related stocks are moving after JD.com (JD +1.2%) reported a mixed Q2 with downside guide, 58.com (WUBA +12.1%) reported Q2 beats and upside guidance, and Uxin (UXIN +6.7%) was initiated at Buy.
On the move: Alibaba (BABA +3.1%), Weibo (WB +3.2%), YY (YY -0.7%), Moxian (MOXC -0.7%), Phoenix New Media (FENG +3.6%), Fang Holdings (SFUN +2.6%), Baidu (BIDU +3.3%), ChinaCache (CCIH +3.5%), AutoHome (ATHM +0.7%), Jiangpu Technology (JT +5.8%), Sogou (SOGO +6.4%), JMU Limited (JMU +52.4%), Sohu (SOHU +3.5%), Bilibili (BILI +2.4%), Changyou (CYOU +2.5%).
Previously: Goldman starts Uxin at Buy on profitability potential (Aug. 16)
Previously: 58.com +5.8% on Q2 beats, upside Q3 guidance (Aug. 15)
Previously: JD.com -2.7% on mixed Q2, downside revenue guide (Aug. 16)
Now read: Sogou: Be More Cautious Ahead »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox