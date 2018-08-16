Cisco +4.4% after Q4 report shows revenue positivity

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) is a top gainer among major tech stocks, up 4.4% , after its fiscal Q4 earnings impressed and the company guided for stronger than expected revenue growth.

JPMorgan Chase set its price target at $59, implying 29% upside. An also bullish Goldman Sachs has its price target at $56 with a Buy rating.

The company showed "impressive, broad-based strength" in revenues that grew despite macro headwinds and worries about the company's shift toward recurring sales, Cowen says. It has a Outperform rating and boosted its price target to $58 from $51.

BMO and Credit Suisse were more subdued, with Hold ratings and price targets of $48 and $43 respectively.

Also higher today after Cisco's pleasant report: Nokia (NYSE:NOK), up 2% , and Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC), up 1.4% .

