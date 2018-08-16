Cyberfort software signs letter of intent to acquire Just Content App

Cyberfort Software, Inc (OTCPK:CYBF -1.5% ) announced that it signed a letter of intent to acquire Just Content Software.

By the letter of intent’s terms, CYBF will acquire 100% interest in the Just Content App, software and underlying source code.

Under the terms, CYBF will tender shares of its stock for Just Content and provide the capital to develop a Just Content App and further develop another exceptional synergistic product, Enterprise Suite, through the calendar year of 2018 and a negotiated development budget for 2019.