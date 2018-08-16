Trump now likes the strong dollar

President Trump, who last month was complaining that a strong dollar restrains economic growth, now seems to like a strong dollar.

"Money is pouring into our cherished DOLLAR like rarely before," he tweeted this morning.

In an interview on CNBC, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow expanded on the President's tweet, saying a strong dollar is a "sign of confidence" in the U.S.

"By the way, a strong dollar holds down commodity prices, gasoline prices are slipping, oil prices are slipping," Kudlow said. "In macroeconomic terms, it's sending a positive story of global confidence in the U.S.A."

Last month, Trump tweeted that a strong dollar hurts the U.S.'s competitive edge.

The U.S. dollar index -0.25% to 96.47.

U.S. 10-year Treasury note slips, nudging yield up 1.9 basis points to 2.88%.

U.S. dollar ETFs: UUP, UDN, USDU