Post Holdings +3% after positive Piper Jaffray rating

Post Holdings (POST +3.4% ) trades higher after Piper Jaffray initiates coverage of the food manufacturer with an Overweight rating on its expectation for continued organic growth.

"We expect continued strong top-line growth, both organic (4-5%) and from acquisitions. We consider its portfolio attractive, as cereal is a reliable cash generator, its Active Nutrition is on-trend with consumers, and its refrigerated and foodservice businesses (25% of sales) align well with consumer shifts to perimeter store items and away-from-home food," writes lead analyst Michael Lavery.

Piper's price target of $115 reps +20% upside potential for shares. The PT works out to 20X the Piper estimate for Post 2019 EPS of $5.74