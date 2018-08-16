Samarco to pay $500M-plus to disaster victims this year, foundation says

Brazil’s Samarco expects to pay up to 2B reais ($512.5M) this year to 19K families affected by the 2015 mining disaster, says the foundation created to pay the victims.

The president of the foundation estimates the total number of families entitled to receive damage payments eventually would rise to 60K; the foundation says it has spent 4.2B reais so far to repair damages.

Samarco is a joint venture of Brazil's Vale (NYSE:VALE) and Australia's BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP).

Brazil’s worst-ever environmental catastrophe occurred when a dam designed to hold mine waste burst in November 2015, killing 19 people and leaving a wide trail of destruction.