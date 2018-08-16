Turkey's finance minister rules out restrictions on capital movement

Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak rules out restricting the movement of capital as a policy option, as he seeks to bolster confidence in the country's economy, Bloomberg reports.

In a conference call with investors, Albayrak said taming inflation and narrowing the current-account deficit are his policy priorities.

He also said the central bank alone won't be able to get price increases down to targeted levels without tighter fiscal policy.

The Turkish lira rose 3.19% against the U.S. dollar, trading at about 5.8 lira per dollar; the Turkish currency has fallen about 23% in the past three months.

ETFs: TUR, TKF

