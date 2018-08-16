Sugarmade moves into european hydroponic market

Sugarmade (OTCPK:SGMD +3.2% ) announced expansion into the European market for hydroponics supplies via Amazon UK.

"We continue to grow in terms of top line revenue and in geographic scope. While we have previously informed our investors of our $30 million revenue goal for next year, revenues continue to grow across the board. The lack of available products within the European markets provides Sugarmade additional revenue growth opportunities. We view this as a potential growth market for Sugarmade especially considering there are more than 740 million people in Europe compared to only about 360 million in the U.S. We believe even a few points of market share of this huge market will have a very positive effect on our growth rate", commented Jimmy Chan, CEO.