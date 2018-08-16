Cellcom -1.6% as retirement plan pushes Q2 loss

Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) has dipped 1.6% in U.S. trading after posting a loss in Q2 earnings spurred in large part by retirement expenses.

Revenues fell nearly 4%, to 927M shekels (about $254M), and the company swung to an operating loss of 12M shekels from a year-ago gain of 102M.

That included an expense for voluntary retirement of about 26M shekels ($7M); positive expense effects from the retirements would be seen in the next quarter, says CEO Nir Sztern.

Net loss of 37M shekels compared to a net profit of 45M shekels a year ago. EBITDA was 133M shekels (about $36M), down 44% from 237M shekels last year.

Net cash from operations was 179M shekels (down 36%); free cash flow fell 27% to 56M shekels.

Revenue breakout: Service revenues, 694M shekels (down 5.1%); Equipment revenues, 233M shekels (up 0.9%).

Earnings call transcript

Press release