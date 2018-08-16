Gold Reserve says Venezuela paid $88.5M in government bonds, not cash

Gold Reserve (OTCQX:GDRZF) says it received a payment from Venezuela in government bonds with an estimated market value of $88.5M, apparently the first time the cash-strapped country made a payment using government bonds instead of cash since U.S. sanctions last year barred similar transactions.

The payment was made as part of a settlement that calls for the Venezuelan government to pay Gold Reserve ~$1B related to the 2009 termination of the company's Las Brisas gold concession.

Gold Reserve says it is "very pleased with the receipt of bonds which confirms our partner’s commitment to meet its obligations and advance one of the largest undeveloped gold-copper projects in the world."

