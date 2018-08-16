U.S. mortgage rates slips for second week: Freddie Mac

The 30-year fixed rate mortgage averages 4.53% for the week ending Aug. 16, 2018, down from 4.59% in the previous week, according to Freddie Mac's (OTCQB:FMCC) primary mortgage market survey.

The decline isn't spurring home sales, though. “Purchase mortgage applications trailed year ago levels again last week, and it’s clear that in some markets the combination of ascending home prices, limited affordable inventory and this year’s higher rates are curtailing homebuyer demand," says Freddie Chief Economist Sam Khater.

15-year FRM averaged 4.01% compared with 4.05% a week ago.

5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage averaged 3.87%, down from 3.90% last week.

