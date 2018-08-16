Boeing's head of 737 program to retire at year-end

Boeing (BA +4.1% ) says Scott Campbell, the head of its 737 jetliner program and site manager for the Seattle-area factory where the plane is manufactured, will retire at the end of the year.

Campbell, stepping down after three decades at Boeing, will be replaced by Eric Lindblad, who is overseeing development of the 777X, the company’s upgraded twin-engine jetliner.

Boeing will be working to get production back on track at Renton, Wash., where dozens of 737 jetliners are parked awaiting engines or other delayed parts.

Earlier: Boeing +2% as UBS assumes with Buy rating, $515M price target (Aug. 16)