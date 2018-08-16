UK retail sales rise 0.7% in July

UK retail sales rose 0.7% M/M in July, from a 0.5% decrease in June, compared to the forecast of 0.2%.

Retail sales rose by 3.5% Y/Y from 2.9% in June, compared to the forecast of 3.0% gain.

Core retail sales, which outstrips automobile sales and fuel, increased by 0.9% in July, after falling 0.6% in June.

Core retail sales rose 3.7% Y/Y in July, compared to expectations for a 2.8% increase.

Food sales continue to drive retail sales higher as people continued to enjoy the World Cup and the sunshine.

Source: Investing.com

