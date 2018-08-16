Boeing lands Millennium Space Systems

Boeing (NYSE:BA) plans to acquire Millennium Space Systems for an undisclosed amount.

Millenium is described as a provider of agile, flight-proven small-satellite solutions.

Boeing says the acquisition will expand its satellite and space portfolio, talent and capabilities.

The acquisition is expected to close by the end of Q3, at which time Millennium Space Systems will become a Boeing subsidiary operating under its current business model.

The transaction will have no impact on Boeing's 2018 financial guidance or the company's commitment to returning approximately 100% of free cash flow to shareholders.

Source: Press Release