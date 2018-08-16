Banks find marketing treasure in credit-card data

Banks that historically compiled credit-card purchase data to improve fraud controls, now see that data as a critical tool to ward off fintech startups and hold onto their customers.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX), which went public in February, is helping some of the largest U.S. banks mine purchase data and use it to entice customers to use their credit and debit cards more, Bloomberg reports.

Those banks include Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC). Last year, the company analyzed $1.5T in purchase data from 2,000 financial institutions.

Banks send Cardlytics data without names or other personally identifiable information. Cardlytics looks for trends in how people are spending and then offers that information to retailers, which can pay to put customized coupons and other offers onto banks’ mobile apps.

