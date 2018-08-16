Twitter cuts some developer tools to refocus on core experiences

Twitter (TWTR +2.3% ) says it's cutting support for some outdated developer tools as it refocuses on core experiences.

It will stop support for Twitter for Apple Watch and Twitter for Mac.

"In order to prioritize making these experiences great, we’ve chosen to stop investing in other products — including two legacy developer tools used by about 1% of third-party developers," the company says. That means some third-party apps will need to be manually refreshed rather than tweets streaming in as they did before.

The company will focus on improvements to Twitter for iOS, Android, and the main Twitter.com website.

It's replaced its previous Twitter for Windows app with a new Progressive Web app. It will also continue working on pro-focused TweetDeck.

