Matthews Asia Innovators Fund Inv (MATFX) July Summary

July monthly performance was: -3.06%

AUM of $285M

52-week performance vs. the S&P 500 is: -6%

No dividends were paid in July

Top 10 Holdings as of 07/31/2018: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (BABA): 5.2%, HDFC Bank Ltd (HDFCBANK): 4.7%, Tencent Holdings Ltd (00700): 4.5%, Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China Ltd H (02318): 3.8%, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co. Ltd (600276): 3.7%, China International Travel Service Corp Ltd Class A (601888): 3.5%, Orion Corp (Spin Co) (271560): 3.1%, AIA Group Ltd (01299): 3.1%, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd (TSM): 3.0%, GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd (GHG): 2.9%