Ferroglobe +15% as analyst cites balance sheet boost for majority owner

Ferroglobe (GSM +15.7% ) soars as much as 21%, perhaps due to a report showing an stronger balance sheet for Grupo Villar, the company’s majority owner, and higher metal prices, says Stifel analyst Vincent Anderson.

Grupo Villar, which holds nearly a 55% stake in GSM, reportedly made a sale which cuts its debt below €500M; meanwhile, the official spot silicon metal prices released yesterday were higher than the industry expected, Anderson says.

Anderson says GSM shares have been pressured recently by weaker commodity prices along with “miscommunication” about its acquisition of Glencore’s Manganese Plants in France and Norway, but he “remains comfortable” with his Buy rating on GSM.