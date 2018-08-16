Reactions to Best Buy's pickup of GreatCall

Best Buy (BBY +0.7% ) is being applauded for the strategic acquisition of GreatCall.

GlobalData Research: "It gives Best Buy a relevant service, driven by technology, that it can offer to consumers. In our view, it also helps counterbalance the pressure on both sales growth and margins of electronics products.:

RBC Capital: "GreatCall provides Best Buy with a well-established connected health business to further expand their addressable market over time."

Clavis Insight: "When you consider that Best Buy is facing the same big box obsolescence threat that many others have lost to Amazon, it’s interesting to see Best Buy shifting their strategy from pure retail, to services and devices,” said Danny Silverman, chief marketing officer at Clavis Insight."

Moody's: "The $800 million price tag can easily be covered out of existing cash balances and operating cash flow."

Previously: Best Buy acquires Greatcall (Aug. 15)