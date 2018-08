Eurozone reported goods trade surplus of €22.5B ($25.59B) in June well above the forecast of €18B.

Eurozone imports increased by 8.6% in June, exports were 5.7% higher in June.

While fears of a disruptive trade war between the EU and the United States spooked markets in the second quarter of the year, such concerns subsided after U.S. President Donald Trump and EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker struck a deal last month.

Source: Investing.com

ETFs: EWG, DAX, GF, DXGE, HEWG, DBGR, EWGS, FGM, QDEU, FLGR