Amid U.S. sanctions, Deutsche Telekom pulls out of Iran

Deutsche Telekom (OTCQX:DTEGY) has cut business ties with Tehran after new Iranian sanctions imposed by the United States.

It's one of several companies suspending plans to invest in Iran, including German rail operator Deutsche Bahn as well as oil firm Total and carmakers PSA, Renault and Daimler.

Detecon, a unit of Deutsche Telekom's T-Systems IT division, terminated its business in Iran. Sales in 2018 before the pullout amounted to about €300,000.

Among other reasons to line up policy with the U.S.: Deutsche Telekom is hopeful for approval for the merger of its T-Mobile US with Sprint.

The U.S. says firms doing business with Iran will be barred from doing business with America.