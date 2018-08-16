PlayStation VR sales hit 3M mark

Sony (SNE +0.6% ) has moved more than 3M PlayStation VR systems, it says on its PlayStation site.

It's also sold 21.9M virtual-reality "games and experiences" to go with the system, it says.

It's offering promotional discounts on VR games in connection with the milestone, and says upcoming VR game Creed: Rise to Glory is coming Sept. 25, while Evasion arrives Oct. 9.

Topping the most-played games on PlayStation VR to date: The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR; PlayStation VR Worlds; Rec Room; and Resident Evil 7 biohazard.