Penn National Gaming preps for sports betting launch in Mississippi

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) announces that it plans to begin offering sports betting at Hollywood Casino Gulf Coast and Boomtown Casino Biloxi on August 17 and at Hollywood Casino Tunica on August 24.

The casino operator plans to offer state-of-the-art sports books at Hollywood Casino in Bay St. Louis, Boomtown Casino in Biloxi, and at 1st Jackpot and Hollywood Casino in Tunica. Guests will also be able to place wagers on sports at Resorts Casino in Tunica using kiosks in the near future.

"Penn National is thrilled to begin offering sports wagering to our customers in Mississippi. Their excitement has been growing since the federal ban on sports betting was repealed in May," says CEO Timothy Wilmott.

Source: Press Release