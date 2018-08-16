Citigroup settles SEC charges on books, records violations, inadequate controls

Citigroup (C +1.3% ) agrees to pay $10.5M in penalties to settle two enforcement actions involving its books and records, internal controls, and trader supervision, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission says.

One charge stems from an $81M loss due to trader mismarking and unauthorized proprietary trading and the other is connected with $475M of losses due to fraudulently induced loans made by a Mexican subsidiary.

Citi settled without admitting or denying wrongdoing.

