NYT: Google employees sign letter for Chinese browser transparency

About 1,000 Google (GOOG +0.2% )(GOOGL +0.1% ) employees signed a letter demanding transparency in the company’s plans to launch a censored search engine in China.

The letter, obtained by The New York Times, says that the project and Google’s willingness to comply with censorship requirements “raise urgent moral and ethical issues.”

Key quote: “Currently we do not have the information required to make ethically-informed decisions about our work, our projects, and our employment.”

