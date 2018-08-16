FDA approves Teva's generic EpiPen; shares +5.7%

Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA) is up 5.7% after the FDA approves its generic versions of EpiPen (and EpiPen Jr).

That will bring price competition to an epinephrine auto-injector that's drawn criticism for its cost. Mylan (MYL -0.6% ) raised the price from $57/shot in 2007 to $600 for a two-pack before introducing a generic at $300 for a two-pack.

Mylan's also facing supply hitches with Pfizer (PFE +0.3% ) saying it's having trouble making enough to meet Mylan's demand.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP), maker of a "cheaper alternative" to the EpiPen, Symjepi, is down 11.8% on the news.

Source: Bloomberg