CenterPoint Energy announces pricing of Series A Perpetual Preferred Stock offering

CenterPoint Energy (CNP +0.8% ) has priced an underwritten public offering of 800K shares of its Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share at $1,000 per share.

Dividends on the Series A Perpetual Preferred Stock will accrue at an annual rate of 6.125% until September 1, 2023. The offering is expected to close on or about August 22.

The company intends to use the net proceeds of ~$790M to finance a portion of the cash consideration in connection with its pending merger with Vectren Corporation, as well as a portion of the related fees and expenses or for general corporate purposes.