Ensco, Petrobras settle drillship dispute

Ensco (ESV +0.9% ) says it has agreed to a settlement with Petrobras (PBR -1.2% ) over a dispute related to a drilling services contract, and is now back on track to potentially secure more work with the Brazilian company.

PBR in early 2016 canceled a drilling contract with ESV for the DS-5 drillship over corruption charges, claiming irregularities in the contract prior to ESV's acquisition in 2011.

ESV says no payments will be made by either party in the settlement, and the agreement provides for its participation in current and future PBR tenders on the same basis as all other companies.