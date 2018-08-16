North Sea oil workers to move ahead with strike after talks with Total

The Unite oil workers union says it plans to go ahead with a fifth day of strike action at Total's (TOT +1.3% ) North Sea platforms next Monday after discussions with the company ended without a breakthrough.

The union says it made a "series of counter proposals" at talks with TOT, which the company would consider ahead of further talks in a week, but the 24-hour stoppage at the Alwyn, Dunbar and Elgin-Franklin facilities would proceed.

The TOT platforms feed 67K bbl/day of crude into the Forties pipeline stream and a smaller amount to the Brent pipeline; gas output from Elgin-Franklin is ~350M cf/day.