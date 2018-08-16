MoviePass limits film options per day to six

MoviePass (NASDAQ:HMNY) is tightening its service plan once again.

The latest revision by the company will limit MoviePass subscribers to six different films per day. Available titles will be posted a week in advance.

MoviePass letter excerpt: "During this transition period, MoviePass will offer up to six films to choose from daily, including a selection of major studio first-run films and independent releases... In addition, showtime availability may be limited depending on the popularity of those films on the app that particular day."